Images of expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili addressing a National Democratic Congress (NDC) meeting Kitwe sent waves of panic in the ruling Patriotic Front circles. They may not have admitted it but a panicky Bowman Lusambo was not taking any chances when Kambwili was an unwelcome visitor in Kabushi Constituency interacting with traders at the gutted Kapalala Market by asking his Roan counterpart through some rowdy youths to leave. The bad blood between Lusambo and Kambwili was an extension of their near punch up at parliament buildings a few weeks earlier. Kambwili has been a thorn in the ruling party backside with his often unguarded stinging corruption allegations. Kambwili has been raising all this dust whilst claiming total loyalty to the PF. He has gone to court defending his right to remain a member of the Patriotic Front. The irony in all this is that Kambwili has been bashing the PF on allegations of corruption making it clear that he is not in deed part of them. It may not be the most attractive counsel to Kambwili but if he wants to walk the full mile he has to consider ditching the PF.

