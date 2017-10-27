People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has proposed the holding of another referendum to adopt the Bill of Rights alongside the 2021 general election. Mr. Banda says this is considering that the government has no resources at the moment to undertake such an expensive exercise. He says it is only reasonable that stakeholders agree that this exercise be undertaken in 2021 alongside the general election and allow for more time to sensitize the people.

