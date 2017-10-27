DR Guy Scott says PF founder Michael Sata was a great politician who had a sophisticated life. And Sata’s oldest son Mulenga recalled that during his childhood, his father delivered free beatings for the slightest infringements. Speaking when he featured on 5 FM radio’s Burning Issue programme yesterday, Dr Scott, who served as vice-president in Sata’s government, recalled his first meeting with the PF leader whose memorial is tomorrow. Sata, Zambia’s fifth President, died on October 28, 2014 at a London hospital.

