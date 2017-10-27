HENRY SINYANGWE, Kasama

NORTHERN Province permanent secretary Jobbicks Kalumba is disappointed with poor works on newly-constructed houses for civil servants in Nsama district.

And Dr Kalumba has cautioned contractors in the province against doing shoddy works on government projects. Dr Kalumba said most of the projects in the province have been awarded to local contractors but the workmanship of most of them leaves much to be desired.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

