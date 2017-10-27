KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is next year expected to spend US$392 million under the phase two Smart Zambia project, which seeks to accelerate the use of information and communications technology (ICT) in the country.

Office of the President e-government division permanent secretary Martine Mtonga said phase two of the project involves the rolling-out of the optic fibre network, local area network in all government offices countrywide and distribution of about 75,000 tablets in schools, among other projects. Dr Mtonga, who is also Smart Zambia national co-ordinator, said in an interview on the sidelines of the just-ended Innovation Africa Summit in Maputo, Mozambique.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

