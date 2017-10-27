  ||    27 October 2017 @ 06:28

Barely a few months after forging some cosmetic alliance, opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has turned against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema branding him an “imperialist wanting to mortgage the country.” Tayali is not new to mounting vicious attacks on Hichilema. Such attacks have occasionally landed Tayali in hot soup with UPND supporters. Recently, Tayali was seen around Hichilema especially when the latter was incarcerated and later released for treason charges.

