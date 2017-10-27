Turkey is ready to cooperate with Zambia against the Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind last year’s defeated coup attempt in Turkey, by assuming the running of formerly FETO-linked schools, Turkey’s labor and social security minister said Wednesday. Speaking at a reception hosted by Zambia’s ambassador to Turkey in honor of Zambia’s 53rd Independence Day, Julide Sarieroglu said that Turkey is ready to work together with Zambian officials to clear her country of FETO infiltration. “The transfer of FETO schools in Zambia to the Maarif Foundation will be the best solution to prevent the unjust treatment of students and local staff,” she said.

