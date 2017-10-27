CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

STRIKER Christabel Phiri will today lead Zambia in eliminating Botswana from the 2018 Uruguay World Cup qualifying race.

Phiri scored four times as the under-17 women’s national team thumped Botswana 5-2 in the preliminary round first leg on October 15 in Lusaka. Skipper Lydia Mubanga, who scored the other goal, is the other match winner as Zambia targets the second appearance at the World Cup after making history in 2014 at the Costa Rica finals.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

