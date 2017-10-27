Republican President Inonge Wina has noted the need to review the laws surrounding the outsourcing of labour more especially in the mining sector. Responding to a question during the vice president’s question time by Mkushi South Member of Parliament Davies Chisopa who wanted to know what the position of government on outsourcing of labour in view of Konkola Copper Mines’ outsourcing, Ms. Wina says the laws of Zambia allow the outsourcing of labour.

