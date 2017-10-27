CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PALESTINIAN Ambassador to Zambia Walid Hassan is impressed with Zambia’s political stability and democratic credentials and has pledged to woo investors into the country.

Dr Hassan said the prevailing peace in Zambia is admirable and favourable for foreign investment. He said this in Lusaka yesterday when he called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

