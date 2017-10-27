ZAMBIA Council for Social Development executive director Lewis Mwape says inequalities in the distribution of national resources has continued widening the gap between the rich and the poor. Mwape, in a message to mark Zambia’s 53rd independence on Tuesday, stated that ruling political parties had become the 21st century colonialists with insatiate desire by those in power to silence all citizens and groups of individuals with divergent views. “Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) notes with dismay the inequalities in the distribution of national resources which has continued widening the gap between the rich and the poor, among regions and districts in our country. This has perpetuated political violence and has continued distorting the voting pattern,” Mwape stated.

