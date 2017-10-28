STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says the Zambia Army is one of the most professional militaries in Africa as evidenced in its conduct, dedication to duty, respect for the rule of law and its principle of non-partisanship.

The President said the Zambia Army’s professionalism is a product of superior training and discipline to be above partisan politics and support to the government of the day. He was speaking at Arakan Barracks yesterday at the trooping and consecration of colours parade.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

