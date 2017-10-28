Dear editor,

THE Loans Scheme board in the Ministry of Higher Education needs to devise workable modalities of recovering the money that was loaned to 4,870 students.

Otherwise if an effective strategy is not put in place, the money invested will not be recovered and subsequently the fund will not be sustained for the benefit of other upcoming students. Let the board ensure that more vulnerable students are given sponsorship to help break the cycle of poverty. Government also needs to ensure that it builds capacity to take all these graduates as part of its workforce. This is the only way they will be empowered to pay back the education loans. Otherwise it will not make any sense to ask unemployed graduates to pay back the loans when they can hardly meet their basic needs. Apart from allowing many more students to benefit from the scheme which promotes access to higher education, the scheme also helps inculcate responsibility in the students.CHITAMUKA JOE

