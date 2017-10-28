The Civil Servants and allied Workers Union of Zambia is demanding for an explanation from government on what has led to the delay in the payment of October Salaries, saying silence is causing anxiety among the workers. CSAWUZ president Davy Chiyoba said, in an interview with News Diggers! that it was the duty of government to inform the workers of the delays in their salaries in order for them to adjust.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

