STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

ZANACO and Napsa Stars go eyeball to eyeball in pursuit of football bragging rights and the K350,000 on stake in today’s potentially-explosive Barclays Cup final at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium.

It is the second time in the history of the Barclays Cup that the final will be contested by Lusaka-based sides, many thanks to Power Dynamos' unwise decision to pull out. In 2015, Lusaka sides Green Buffaloes and Nkwazi clashed in the final at Nkoloma Stadium and the former won 2-0 courtesy of goals by Stephen Kabamba and Christopher Katongo.

