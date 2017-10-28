The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has encouraged the government to be proactive especially in mitigating risks associated with farming such as droughts and pests. And the organization is pleased that the government has released K115 million towards the settling of dues owed to farmers and transporters of farming inputs. CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano tells QTV News that the delayed payment to farmers and transporters has been a perennial problem in the farming cycle, thus the need for the government to address this issue once and for all.

