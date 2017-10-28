CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

FORMER Ministry of Health acting chief human resource development officer Henry Kapoko has appealed to the High Court against his conviction and the jail sentence slapped on him by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court after it found him guilty of corruption.

Lusaka High Court deputy registrar Aridah Chulu, sitting as magistrate, found Kapoko guilty in all the six charges he was facing. She sentenced Kapoko to two-year jail terms in each of the six counts which will run concurrently, meaning that he will be in incarceration for two years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

