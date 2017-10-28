Fears of further bloodshed led Kenya’s election commission to postpone voting planned for Saturday in some opposition strongholds, citing safety concerns for staffers as deadly clashes continued between police and protesters. It was the second voting delay in four out of Kenya’s 47 counties, highlighting the bitter divisions and political uncertainty that have intensified after Thursday’s repeat presidential election, which was boycotted by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga. At least six people have died in violence linked to the election, including a man who was shot and killed in the Nairobi slum of Kawangware as security forces moved to quell fighting between gangs from different ethnic groups late Friday, according to police.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

