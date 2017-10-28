A 29 year old man of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound has murdered his two sons by giving them doom before taking his own life by drinking the same substance. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told QTV News in a statement that a man of Garden area identified as Paul Phiri aged 29 years is reported to have murdered his two sons aged five and three years respectively by giving them doom and later committed suicide by consuming the same substance. Ms Katongo says this happened yesterday, 27th October, 2017 between 14:00 hours and 17:00 hours in Kanyama Compound.

