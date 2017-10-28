CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss an amended writ of summons in which Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili is challenging his expulsion from the ruling party.

In this case, Mr Kambwili is contesting his expulsion saying it was wrongful, illegal, null and void, and that his rights under the PF constitution were infringed upon as he was not accorded an opportunity to answer the charges against him. But the PF, through its lawyer Eric Silwamba, has asked the court to dismiss Mr Kambwili’s application on grounds that it is unconstitutional and marred with irregularities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

