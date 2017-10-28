UPND leader Hichilema has revealed that armed police officers searched the UPND secretariat in Lusaka as he was receiving the African Freedom Award in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday evening. Commenting on the raid Hichielma wrote: “We have learnt with a deep shock and regret that heavily armed police searched our Secretariat while we were being conferred with an African Freedom Award in South Africa.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

