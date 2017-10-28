  ||    28 October 2017 @ 18:28

  President Edgar Lungu has paid tribute to fifth Republican president Michael Sata saying the man revered as “man of the people” had a passion to change the lives of the poor.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.