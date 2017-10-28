President Edgar Lungu says he still shares late President Michael Sata’s vision for a better Zambia. The Head of State said this in Lusaka when he paid tribute to late President Sata during a remembrance service held at the Cathedral of Child Jesus today. President Lungu says to the Patriotic Front (PF) family, President Sata was a visionary leader who set the pace for the development path his administration is now pursuing because they share his great vision for a better Zambia.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

