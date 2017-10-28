MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

GREEN Eagles today have a huge task of retaining the Zambia National Service-sponsored Heroes Sevens Championship in Kabwe, where Red Arrows will target lifting the seventh trophy of the season.

Eagles stunned Diggers 15-0 in the final last year to bag the title on home soil. Eagles, who are in Group A alongside Green Buffaloes, Ndola and Mufulira, must raise their game to another level to thwart stiff competition from favourites Red Arrows.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

