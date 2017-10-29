JACK ZIMBA, Monze

GEORGE Sosela lies in a heap on a broken wooden bed, his shriveled body covered with a bed sheet, leaving only his graying head exposed. He is 60 years old and he has spent 45 of those years lying on his back in bed.

I met Mr Sosela on Independence Day in his simple house in Chiobola village in Chikuni area, Monze. It was our second meeting in about 10 years.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

