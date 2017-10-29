CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

AN ELDER of Christian Missions in Many Lands (CMML) has been ordered by the Mansa local court to pay K10,000 compensation to a fellow church member who had sued him for committing adultery with his wife.

Chishala Kalukwembe, 34, had sued John Mulubwa, 50, for compensation alleging that he committed adultery with his wife Irene Kunda, who he shares two children with.

