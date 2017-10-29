CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

THE proximity of Mkaika constituency in Katete district to the newly-crowned city of Chipata has had little bearing on the social and economic fortunes of the area.

Mkaika, much like most rural constituencies, suffers from the same problems of high poverty levels, illiteracy, poor road networks, and inadequate health and education facilities.

