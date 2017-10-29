TWENTY civil society organisations have written to the Zambian government to stop the persecution of Zambian activists who protested corruption in the PF regime. On September 29 during the presentation of the 2018 national budget by finance minister Felix Mutati, activist Laura Miti, musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato, Zambia Council for Social Dialogue executive director Lewis Mwape and others were arrested for protesting government corruption in procurement processes following the purchase of 42 fire tenders at $42 million. In a letter addressed to justice minister Given Lubinda and copied to home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, the organisations called on government to stop persecution of activists arrested on September 29 2017.

