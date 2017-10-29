Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has reiterated his Ministries commitment to ensuring that all payments due to contractors are liquidated. Mr. Chitotela states that every effort is being made by his Ministry to ensure that payments to all contractors in the nation is consistent. The Minister who is on a two day road inspection program in Luapula Province also inspected the Muhongo Bridge which is currently Under Construction and whose works are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

