THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction in Southern Province has urged the government to walk the talk of its much pronounced open door policy other than criticising citizens who are complaining about corruption and reckless spending of public resources. Opening a validation meeting for the 2016 Southern Province budget tracking and service delivery report held at Chrystal lodge in Choma on Wednesday, CSPR provincial chairperson Kebby Salisimu said it was surprising to see the agitation from government whenever citizens demanded accountability. Salisimu said CSOs had done their best to engage the government over a number of wrong things happening in the country through various means but to no avail, apart from annoyance coming from those holding public positions. He explained that CSOs were not enemies of government but just wanted to promote accountability in the utilisation of public resources.

