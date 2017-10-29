MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A WOMAN of Misaka area in Kitwe who was divorced from her husband of 18 years by Kamfinsa local court testified that her husband’s promiscuous behaviour led to him fathering three children with three different women outside their marriage.

Joseph Phiri sued Angela Mwape for divorce on grounds that she did not respect him.

