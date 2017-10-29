She is not short of controversy. And this one can’t pass without raising eyebrows. Iris kaingu, daughter of former MMD lawmaker Michael, is captured posing for pictures with her assets covered in bird like feathers. The youngster rose to prominence, not for the right reasons, but after a video of her and a man named Teddy Malekani was leaked as they turned ZCAS into a mini Hollywood brothel pounding each other. A few weeks ago, Iris was all over social media when she dipped are body in an artistic painting, a controversial image she defended was an expression of art.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

