ROAN PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he has done so much for the PF than President Edgar Lungu. And Kambwili says President Lungu has failed to fit in the shoes of Michael Sata whom he succeeded in 2015.

Meanwhile, Sata’s widow Dr Christine Kaseba says the fifth head of state was a man with a strong character and that why people named him man of action. Kambwili said it would be difficult to replace Sata and that President Lungu, who had succeeded him, had failed to fit in the PF founder’s shoes.

