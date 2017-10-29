DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

LUSAKA City Council (LCC) and police on Friday night conducted an operation along Tokyo Way, which is also known as Ring Road, in Lusaka, and demolished 13 illegal structures.

Out of the 13 structures, one is a one room house built under Zesco power transmission lines while the rest were boundary wall fences built on a road reserve.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

