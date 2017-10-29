Dear Editor, I would like to bring to your attention the exploitation at FINCA Zambia. Am a concerned employee there and what employees are going through is hell. The company has robbed us of our time to rest, relax and prepare for the next days job. Just like any other financial institution out there, we ONLY used to work Monday to Friday and last Saturday of the month. But this time we made to work all the Saturdays throughout the month and when you speak out, you are intimidated with contract termination. Sometimes we would work up to 22hrs, no overtime or whatsoever is given to us.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

