The London High Court has ordered that Zambia compensates Libya $380million for nationalizing Zamtel.

This is a matter in which the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), the investment arm of the Libyan government dragged the Zambian government to court for abruptly reversing the sale of Zamtel without compensation.

The Libyan company owned a 75 percent share of Zamtel while the Zambian government owned 25 percent.

