FDD president Edith Nawakwi has resurfaced from her over a year self-imposed isolation from the Zambian political scene and reconciled with her deputy Chifumu Banda. Nawakwi, who had been in the middle of a succession fight within her party of her continued stay in office beyond the mandatory two terms, says that all the issues around the differences with Banda had been resolved. She said it was not her desire to change the constitution but only two thirds of the members could do that.

