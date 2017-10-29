  ||    29 October 2017 @ 01:29

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
FORMER President Michael Sata (below) refused to change his old phone handset when he became republican President in 2011 and instead stuck with his Nokia 3310 until he died, his widow Christine Kaseba has revealed.

And President Lungu says as long as he remains president, the legacy of Mr Sata will live on.
