BEATRICE NAMFUKWE, Kitwe

A TAXI driver of Kitwe seeking divorce has told the Kitwe local t court that his wife openly brags that he is not the father of their eight- year-old child.

Chawa Mwewa has sued Joyce Zulu for divorce on grounds that she does not allow him to spend time with his child because she says he is not the father.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

