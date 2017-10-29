The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Trade Invest Africa in South Africa in conjunction with the Zambia – South Africa Business forum will host a business forum dubbed “Invest in Zambia”. The “Invest in Zambia” is in its second year after the first one that was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa in November 2016. The prestigious Event billed for the 1st of November 2017 at Wanderers Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa has attracted over 300 business and investments houses and captains of industry.

