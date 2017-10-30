MELODY MUPETA, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kitwe, Solwezi

FIVE police officers have been arrested for allegedly stealing 10 sheets of copper cathodes worth over K102,000 from a truck which was impounded and parked at Kitwe District Police Headquarters.

The suspects are constable Lizinus Nkana, 32, detective constables Shifuti Mumba, 31, Gideon Longwe, 30, Prince Kabwe, 30, and sergeant Richard Sailoni, 38, who works in the transport department.

