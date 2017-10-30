INDIVIDUALS and companies who supply goods and services are expensive for one good reason.

They meet certain specification and also go with conditions such as maintenance contracts and insurance.

These may not be there when an individual is buying a computer, for instance, from an ordinary shop.

However, for some bad reasons, they are expensive because middlemen buy from suppliers and add a mark-up, or they give cuts to procurement and other government officers.

