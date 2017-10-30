City of Lusaka’s short lived stay in the Super Division came to a crushing end with a 4-1 loss to Zesco United who leapfrogged Green Buffaloes to second position with a game in hand. The 1964 league champions have been banished from using their home stadium in Woodlands by FAZ following a sponsorship wrangle with league sponsors MTN. City of Lusaka have only managed 15 points in 32 matches with three wins and six draws to dump them out with six matches remaining before the close of the league.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

