The Boston University chapter of Engineers Without Borders is fundraising to implement a rainwater harvesting system to provide a daily supply of drinking water to the approximately 700 students who attend school every day in the small town of Naluja, Zambia. The fundraiser, Manufacturing Change in Zambia, began last month with the goal of raising approximately $10,000 by the end of this semester. The campaign has mustered $2,260 from 28 donations as of Saturday, according to the EWB-BU fundraising site. The club has been working with the community of Naluja for over six years, according to club member and College of Engineering sophomore Ambika Pachaury. The community has almost 15,000 residents and is located in the Southern Province of Zambia. Pachaury said the small town was only recently implemented into Google Maps.

