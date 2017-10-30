  ||    30 October 2017 @ 10:09

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says banning of first class travel must be extended to all government officials including President Edgar Lungu. And Sinkamba says if Finance Minister Felix Mutati is serious about cost-saving, he should abolish personal-to-holder car schemes in all government and quasi-government institutions.

