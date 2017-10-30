  ||    30 October 2017 @ 15:28

 Government says it is re-aligning various policies, structures and systems to achieve the objectives of improved service delivery and economic development. Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Administration Patrick Kangwa says government has put in place a number of measures to actualize the vision of a public service human resource management system anchored on principles and values that promote efficient, effective and quality delivery of service for national development.

