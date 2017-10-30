Zambians hope you brought hot spring investors from Sweden to Zambia. I don’t know about foreign direct investment. Perhaps Zambia is attracting more from Sweden through the mission there. Investment? That reminds me of something important. At the front page of the Zambian Embassy in Sweden website, there is a picture of Rev. Edith Mutale, then Ambassador in Sweden, presenting her credentials of accreditation to Iceland President Olufur Grimsson in January 2014 who, “Urged the government to make good use of hot springs found in various parts of Zambia and generate geo-thermal energy which is used in the production of various forms of energy including electricity, as the case is in Iceland.” The actual title of the article is, “Zambia is sitting on a Gold Mine.” I hope this investment opportunity was turned into actual investment or is in the process of being so given the good words coming from the outgoing caretaker Ambassador Mutwita as one of the “looking good” achievements. And maybe there are social and educational benefits coming from Sweden. In terms of trade with Sweden, Zambia is not looking good

