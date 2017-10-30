Lusaka’s Kanyama residents have blamed the cholera outbreak on authorities whom they have accused on neglecting the area.

Those spoken to say failure by the authorities to put up proper sanitary facilities, skip bins for waste disposal and a proper drainage system in the area are some of the causes of the outbreak.

The residents say it is sad that Kanyama Compound continues to be one of the most cholera prone areas in Lusaka every year.

Kanyama has recorded several cases of cholera in the month of October.

With the onset of the rains, fear is growing among residents that the situation may become worse.

