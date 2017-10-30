  ||    30 October 2017 @ 19:27

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affair Godfridah Sumaili is saddened that moral decay in the country has not spared the church. Reverend Sumaili says the church is supposed to be the light and hope of the society. She notes the need to go back to the fear of the Lord to bring transformation to families and societies.

