There was drama at MUVI television studios on Sunday where Dr Nevers Mumba accused the producers of the popular live talk show program The Assignment of setting up with MMD national secretary Raphael Nakachinda without prior notification. Dr Mumba was incensed when his former spokesperson Nakacinda called in via video to challenge his claims regarding the leadership of the former ruling party. Dr Mumba who was featuring on Muvi TV as “party president” refused to engage Nakacinda whom he said was not his equal.

